Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington Section 60: Man arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after armed cops swoop on Caledonian Road

PUBLISHED: 08:52 21 May 2019

Police were called to Caledonian Road after a group of men were seen there with knives. Picture: @999London

Police were called to Caledonian Road after a group of men were seen there with knives. Picture: @999London

twitter

Dozens of cops were mobilised to Caledonian Road last night after a group of men were reportedly seen brandishing knives.

Police were called to Caledonian Road after a group of men were seen there with knives. Picture: @999LondonPolice were called to Caledonian Road after a group of men were seen there with knives. Picture: @999London

Police were already on high alert after a blanket Section 60 was issued for the whole borough at 6.25pm, after "several violent incidents" that afternoon.

Rather than needing reasonable grounds for suspicion to be able to carry out stop and searches, a Section 60 - which is authorised by a senior officer - means police can stop and search anyone.

Cops - including armed officers - were called to the Barnsbury street just before 10pm, where at least 10 police vans could be seen parked up with their lights flashing.

You may also want to watch:

Officers chased a man who fled onto the train tracks at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury Overground station.

One man, who was arrested for trespassing on train tracks and for possession of an offensive weapon, remains in police custody.

Justifying the Section 60, which can be issued when police believe that serious violence will take place, and it is necessary to use the power to prevent such violence, Islington police tweeted: "A number of unconnected incidents have occurred across the BCU (basic command unit) this afternoon involving minor skirmishes where weapons have been seen or intimated.

"During one incident one person has received minor injuries which are not life threatening or changing."

The Section 60 expired at 6am this morning.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police storm suspected drugs den in early-morning Finsbury Park raid

Police use a rapid entry team to gain access to a property during a Section 23 drugs warrant on May 17, 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jeremy Corbyn calls on community to volunteer at Holloway’s homeless-run allotment

Wray Crescent Community Gardening project. Picture: Friends of Wray Crescent

Arsenal announce Emirates Cup opponents with women’s side to take part for first time

Detail of the Emirates Cup trophy on a plinth before the game. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teenager in hospital after Cathcart Hill knife attack

A teenager was stabbed in Cathcart Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tollington Road wheelie bin death: Man charged with preventing lawful and decent burial of Erik San-Fillipo

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Most Read

Police storm suspected drugs den in early-morning Finsbury Park raid

Police use a rapid entry team to gain access to a property during a Section 23 drugs warrant on May 17, 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jeremy Corbyn calls on community to volunteer at Holloway’s homeless-run allotment

Wray Crescent Community Gardening project. Picture: Friends of Wray Crescent

Arsenal announce Emirates Cup opponents with women’s side to take part for first time

Detail of the Emirates Cup trophy on a plinth before the game. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

Tufnell Park stabbing: Teenager in hospital after Cathcart Hill knife attack

A teenager was stabbed in Cathcart Road. Picture: Google Maps

Tollington Road wheelie bin death: Man charged with preventing lawful and decent burial of Erik San-Fillipo

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Highbury stabbing: Teenager knifed in Fieldway Crescent attack

Police are investogating after a teenager was stabbed in Fieldway Crescent Picture: Google Maps

Islington Section 60: Man arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after armed cops swoop on Caledonian Road

Police were called to Caledonian Road after a group of men were seen there with knives. Picture: @999London

Why Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan could miss the Europa League final

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

Plans submitted to develop Crouch Hill station’s old ticket office building

Crouch Hill

Arsenal announce Emirates Cup opponents with women’s side to take part for first time

Detail of the Emirates Cup trophy on a plinth before the game. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists