Man arrested in Archway after woman left in critical condition

The man was arrested after a raid in Waterlow Road. Pic: Met Police.

Police have arrested a man in Archway after a woman in her 60s was admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

An address in Waterlow Road was raided on Monday after officers were called to a central London hospital.

A woman, believed to be in her 60s, had been taken there at 12.45pm for treatment, and is still in critical condition.

Police have been camped outside the property while the investigation continues.

The man arrested is in custody.