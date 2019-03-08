Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man arrested in Archway after woman left in critical condition

PUBLISHED: 16:17 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 28 March 2019

The man was arrested after a raid in Waterlow Road. Pic: Met Police.

The man was arrested after a raid in Waterlow Road. Pic: Met Police.

Archant

Police have arrested a man in Archway after a woman in her 60s was admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

An address in Waterlow Road was raided on Monday after officers were called to a central London hospital.

A woman, believed to be in her 60s, had been taken there at 12.45pm for treatment, and is still in critical condition.

Police have been camped outside the property while the investigation continues.

The man arrested is in custody.

Most Read

Holloway Road: Armed police called after man seen waving machete in street before entering flat

Police at the scene in Camden Road.

Essex Road man left to live off £4 a fortnight by DWP error says ‘sorry’ isn’t good enough

The man had £4 every two weeks to survive on after bills. Picture: Polly Hancock

Call for right-to-buy overhaul as social housing in Islington re-sold for millions of pounds

Braithwaite House near Old Street, where flats have sold for up to £470,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jack Stevens jailed for ‘barbaric’ murder of Nashon Esbrand

Jack Stevens.

Council told us ‘sleep in the kitchen’, says Hornsey Rise mum

The woman says she was told to sleep in her kitchen. Picture: Polly Hancock

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holloway Road: Armed police called after man seen waving machete in street before entering flat

Police at the scene in Camden Road.

Essex Road man left to live off £4 a fortnight by DWP error says ‘sorry’ isn’t good enough

The man had £4 every two weeks to survive on after bills. Picture: Polly Hancock

Call for right-to-buy overhaul as social housing in Islington re-sold for millions of pounds

Braithwaite House near Old Street, where flats have sold for up to £470,000. Picture: Polly Hancock

Jack Stevens jailed for ‘barbaric’ murder of Nashon Esbrand

Jack Stevens.

Council told us ‘sleep in the kitchen’, says Hornsey Rise mum

The woman says she was told to sleep in her kitchen. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington youngsters play out thrilling six-goal draw with Redbridge rivals in the cup

Action from Islington's match against Redbridge (pic: Michael MacNeill)

Council told us ‘sleep in the kitchen’, says Hornsey Rise mum

The woman says she was told to sleep in her kitchen. Picture: Polly Hancock

Who’s Who: Tahera Aanchawan from Archway’s Maya Centre on the importance of talking about trauma

Maya Centre director Tahera Aanchawan. Picture: Tahera Aanchawan

Man arrested in Archway after woman left in critical condition

The man was arrested after a raid in Waterlow Road. Pic: Met Police.

Dubois sets sights on huge clash with Joyce as British Board orders summer bout

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the WBO European heavyweight title in February (pic: Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists