Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks. Archant

A man has been arrested over a string of sexual assaults on lone women in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green.

Stroud Green police said he was being held yesterday “in connection to enquiries” about the attacks.

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks and detectives believe one person may be responsible. Each victim was walking alone and were followed by the man who then assaulted them before riding off.

The first victim, a 23-year-old woman, was attacked in Malvern Road, Hornsey, just after 1.15am on March 3. The next two incidents were both in Despard Road, Archway in the early hours of the morning. A 29-year-old was attacked at 1am on March 16 and on March 29 at 12.10am a 22-year-old was assaulted.

Later that same day a girl aged 14 was attacked in The Broadway, Crouch End, at 8.45pm. The next day a 29-year-old was assaulted in Nelson Road, Crouch End at 10.40pm.

Most recently, a 19-year-old was assaulted in Lancaster Road, Stroud Green at 10.15pm on Thursday.

Scotland Yard say the man has been described as wearing dark clothing and has a food box on the back of his moped.

Det Insp Pete Dyche, of the North Area Command Unit, is leading the investigation. He said: “We are keeping an open mind as to any links amongst these crimes. We are carrying out a number of urgent enquiries as part of our investigation and are doing our utmost to catch the perpetrator or perpetrators.

“I would advise that anyone walking alone in the evening in these areas to be mindful of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.”

Anyone who has information can call or 101 or email P228017@met.police.uk quoting CAD 694/3MAR19. Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.