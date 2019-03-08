Islington parents urged to be vigilant after man 'blew kisses' to St Andrew's tots in full view of teachers

Parents in Islington have been warned to be vigilant after a man began acting strangely and blowing kisses to youngsters on a class outing.

The class of five- and six-year-olds from St Andrew's Primary School were walking through Thornhill Square to West Library a week ago (Thu) when the man approached and started speaking to staff and children.

Both adults and children apparently ignored him.

He apparently drove alongside them slowly in his white saloon Toyota for a few minutes, speaking to children out of the window.

The man then parked up his car, got out of the vehicle, and blew kisses at the children while pointing to the park nearby, telling them: "To the park."

The man is thought to be in his 50s, white, and about 5ft 8ins tall. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue denim jeans, white trainers and a dark jacket. The deputy head at the school in Matilda Street reported the incident to the police, and notified other schools about the incident.