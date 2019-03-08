Search

Man charged with assault after Man Utd defender Chris Smalling shoved during Arsenal game at Emirates

PUBLISHED: 15:07 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 11 March 2019

Manchester United's Chris Smalling applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the Emirates. Picture: Press Association

PA Wire

A man has been charged with running onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium and shoving Manchester United defender Chris Smalling during their game against Arsenal yesterday.

Gary Cooper, 30, of Chertsey, Surrey, is accused of common assault and going on to the playing area during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over their top four rivals.

He has been bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magisrates’ Court on Friday, March 26.

The pitch invasion came after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the penalty to make it 2-0.

Arsenal have also indicated the fan will be hit with a lifetime ban due to their “zero tolerance” of such actions.

Hours earlier Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was punched in the face by a Birmingham City fan during the Birmingham derby. Grealish went on to score the winner in a 1-0 win.

