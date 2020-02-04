Search

Advanced search

Man cleared of shooting partner's brother in Whittington Park, Archway

PUBLISHED: 12:55 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 04 February 2020

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Archant

A man has been cleared of trying to kill his partner's brother in Archway last summer.

Terry Dixon, 28, of Leverton Street in Kentish Town, has been found not guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life following a trial at the Old Bailey.

You may also want to watch:

The prosecution alleged he had shot Paul Reilly in Whittington Park on July 22 following two earlier disputes in the Wedmore Estate.

Mr Dixon's defence was that the two earlier incidents did happen, but Mr Dixon did not return and shoot Mr Reilly, who was injured in the attack but refused to give a police statement.

A gun was never recovered.

Tony Wyatt, for Mr Dixon, told the jury Mr Dixon had in fact been stabbed by Mr Reilly. He told the court last week: "The crown would suggest the second incident, in which Mr Dixon was victim of an attack with a knife, gave Mr Dixon motivation to arm himself. We say the conclusions the crown is reaching are incorrect and, more importantly, not supported by evidence."

Most Read

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Murder, attack on homeless woman and double stabbing in Finsbury Park were ‘isolated incidents’ with no evidence of gang links, senior officer says

Forensic officers at the crime scene after Metropolitan police cordon off Charteris Road close to the junction with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed to death in north London on Friday evening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. The Metropolitan Police have launched their first murder investigation of the year. See PA story POLICE FinsburyPark. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Injury concern over Saka as Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on youngster’s fitness

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Piccadilly Line assault: Police release CCTV images after woman hit with newspaper and elderly person attacked at Caledonian Road Station

Police want to speak with this man in connection to an assault on a Piccadilly Line Train. Picture: British Transport Police

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

City of London Corporation set to upgrade fire doors and install sprinklers at three Islington estates

York Way Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Murder, attack on homeless woman and double stabbing in Finsbury Park were ‘isolated incidents’ with no evidence of gang links, senior officer says

Forensic officers at the crime scene after Metropolitan police cordon off Charteris Road close to the junction with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed to death in north London on Friday evening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. The Metropolitan Police have launched their first murder investigation of the year. See PA story POLICE FinsburyPark. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Injury concern over Saka as Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on youngster’s fitness

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

The Six Wives of Henry VIII at the King’s Head Theatre

Living Spit Theatre Company perform the Henry VIII and his six wives

Man cleared of shooting partner’s brother in Whittington Park, Archway

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Singhsburys in Seven Sisters Road denies selling crack pipes and stocking poppers and cannabis paraphernalia next to children’s sweets

Singhsburys. Picture: Islington Council

Injury concern over Saka as Arsenal boss Arteta gives update on youngster’s fitness

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arteta unhappy with sloppy Arsenal in goalless draw with Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA
Drive 24