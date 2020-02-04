Man cleared of shooting partner's brother in Whittington Park, Archway

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov Archant

A man has been cleared of trying to kill his partner's brother in Archway last summer.

Terry Dixon, 28, of Leverton Street in Kentish Town, has been found not guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life following a trial at the Old Bailey.

The prosecution alleged he had shot Paul Reilly in Whittington Park on July 22 following two earlier disputes in the Wedmore Estate.

Mr Dixon's defence was that the two earlier incidents did happen, but Mr Dixon did not return and shoot Mr Reilly, who was injured in the attack but refused to give a police statement.

A gun was never recovered.

Tony Wyatt, for Mr Dixon, told the jury Mr Dixon had in fact been stabbed by Mr Reilly. He told the court last week: "The crown would suggest the second incident, in which Mr Dixon was victim of an attack with a knife, gave Mr Dixon motivation to arm himself. We say the conclusions the crown is reaching are incorrect and, more importantly, not supported by evidence."