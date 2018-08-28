Man in hospital after being found with ‘slash injuries’ in Green Lanes

The air ambulance in Clissold Park. Picture: Robin Lee Archant

A man was taken to hospital today after being found with “slash injuries” in Green Lanes.

Police and medics were called to the scene at 11.30am, as was the London Air Ambulance, which landed in Clissold Park.

The man is believed to be in his 30s and Scotland Yard said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Onlooker Robin Lee said: “The medics were escorted by police up Green Lanes toward Harringay and one of the helicopter crew said there had been an ‘incident’ and they had to wait to see if the casualty needed to be air lifted to hospital.

“About half-an-hour later an ambulance escorted by four or five police Land Rovers tears up Green Lanes and the helicopter takes off.”