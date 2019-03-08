Man's body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett Archant

A man's body has been found in a wheelie bin near the back of the Holloway Road Waitrose, police have said.

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Police were called to Tollington Road, near the supermarket's car park, shortly before 4pm today after the body was found.

Detectives are now trying to identify the man, and the death is being treated as unexplained.

A forensics tent has been erected in Tollington Road, which along with surrounding streets has been taped off.

The incident comes days after the Gazette reported on the problems with drug dealing and using in and around the supermarket's car park. A neighbour said people "smoking crack" and "screaming" outside her house in Shelburne Road has become part of the daily routine. Police told the Gazette there was an "enhanced team" of officers patrolling the area in response to the issues.

There is no suggestion the death is linked to the drug problems.