Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man's body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

PUBLISHED: 21:22 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:42 11 May 2019

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Archant

A man's body has been found in a wheelie bin near the back of the Holloway Road Waitrose, police have said.

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David GrevettA forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Police were called to Tollington Road, near the supermarket's car park, shortly before 4pm today after the body was found.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives are now trying to identify the man, and the death is being treated as unexplained.

A forensics tent has been erected in Tollington Road, which along with surrounding streets has been taped off.

The incident comes days after the Gazette reported on the problems with drug dealing and using in and around the supermarket's car park. A neighbour said people "smoking crack" and "screaming" outside her house in Shelburne Road has become part of the daily routine. Police told the Gazette there was an "enhanced team" of officers patrolling the area in response to the issues.

There is no suggestion the death is linked to the drug problems.

Most Read

Blackstock Road stabbing: Man in 20s attacked in Finsbury Park

Police have cordoned off Blackstock Road. Picture: @Bintaami

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teens armed with machetes and metal chairs involved in huge brawl in Archway street

Teens armed with machetes, bits of wood and metal chairs brawled in St John's Way. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Blackstock Road stabbing: Man in 20s attacked in Finsbury Park

Police have cordoned off Blackstock Road. Picture: @Bintaami

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Teens armed with machetes and metal chairs involved in huge brawl in Archway street

Teens armed with machetes, bits of wood and metal chairs brawled in St John's Way. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

WSL: Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City Women – Player ratings

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Manchester City's Keira Walsh, (right) during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

WSL: Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City Women – Gunners lift title after ending City’s unbeaten season on final day

Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Man’s body found in wheelie bin near Holloway Road Waitrose

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Cricket: Middlesex succumb to Lancashire’s Mahmood

George Scott of Middlesex hits out during the Royal London One-Day Cup (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Lacazette: Emery has taken Arsenal to ‘next step’ with Europa League final place

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate a goal against Valencia (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists