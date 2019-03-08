Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images. PA Wire/PA Images

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was seriously injured in an attack outside The White Swan pub in Upper Street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at about 11pm on Friday after the victim, in his mid 40s, had been punched during a fight on the new public space at Highbury Corner, outside the Wetherspoons pub.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to hospital and is in a serious but stable condition, according to Scotland Yard.

One man in his late 20s and another in his late 30s have been bailed until later this month.

Police taped off the area outside the pub for hours after the assault.