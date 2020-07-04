Breaking

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London @999London

A man was shot dead in Islington in broad daylight this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Roman Way at 3.20pm following reports of shots fired.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service found a man, who is believed to be aged in his early 20s, suffering from gunshot injuries close to a playground in the Westbourne Estate, Holloway.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “The public have a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime. We need to hear from anyone who has information about this crime, or about someone they suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in organised crime.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video or images that could assist police, is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4432/4 July.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.