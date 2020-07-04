Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

PUBLISHED: 17:57 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 04 July 2020

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

@999London

A man was shot dead in Islington in broad daylight this afternoon.

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999LondonA man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Emergency services rushed to Roman Way at 3.20pm following reports of shots fired.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service found a man, who is believed to be aged in his early 20s, suffering from gunshot injuries close to a playground in the Westbourne Estate, Holloway.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “The public have a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime. We need to hear from anyone who has information about this crime, or about someone they suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in organised crime.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video or images that could assist police, is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4432/4 July.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Montemurro: Catley ‘can go to next level’ at Arsenal

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

Arsenal striker Miedema nominated for another award

Tottenham Hotspur'’s Josie Green (left) and Arsenal'’s Vivanne Miedema battle for the ball

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Martinelli signs new deal at Arsenal

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps