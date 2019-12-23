Man stabbed in Hornsey Road

A man was stabbed in Hornsey Road, Islington on Saturday morning. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens PA/Press Association Images

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a property in Hornsey Road on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the address at 10.45am along with medics and the Air Ambulance.

The 33-year-old victim was taken for treatment but Islington police said his condition was not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2854 of December 21.