Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed in Hornsey Road

PUBLISHED: 13:17 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 23 December 2019

A man was stabbed in Hornsey Road, Islington on Saturday morning. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

A man was stabbed in Hornsey Road, Islington on Saturday morning. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

PA/Press Association Images

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a property in Hornsey Road on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the address at 10.45am along with medics and the Air Ambulance.

You may also want to watch:

The 33-year-old victim was taken for treatment but Islington police said his condition was not life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2854 of December 21.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Hornsey Road

A man was stabbed in Hornsey Road, Islington on Saturday morning. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Islington Council plans for 10pm events in parks opposed by neighbours – and its own noise complaints team

Wray Crescent.

Upper Holloway business signs up to ‘No Knife Shops’ scheme in UK first

Islington Council launches UK's first

‘Stuck’: Man can’t sell flat near Emirates Stadium because development doesn’t have safety certificate needed post Grenfell Tower disaster

Queensland Terrance in Queensland Road. Picture: Google Maps

Notorious moped crook Zuriel Hutson jailed for 10 years after robbing man of £75,000 watch at knifepoint

Zuriel Hutson. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Hornsey Road

A man was stabbed in Hornsey Road, Islington on Saturday morning. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Islington Council plans for 10pm events in parks opposed by neighbours – and its own noise complaints team

Wray Crescent.

Upper Holloway business signs up to ‘No Knife Shops’ scheme in UK first

Islington Council launches UK's first

‘Stuck’: Man can’t sell flat near Emirates Stadium because development doesn’t have safety certificate needed post Grenfell Tower disaster

Queensland Terrance in Queensland Road. Picture: Google Maps

Notorious moped crook Zuriel Hutson jailed for 10 years after robbing man of £75,000 watch at knifepoint

Zuriel Hutson. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry says she’s the ‘street fighter’ to beat Boris Johnson and win elections for Labour

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry delivers her speech during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Picture: PA Images / Victoria Jones

King’s Cross firm receives record donations for Hackney Foodbank in Christmas appeal

The Access team at Islington and Kings Cross: Left to right, Zowie Burkes, Martin Cotmore and Tino Magwere.

Upper Holloway business signs up to ‘No Knife Shops’ scheme in UK first

Islington Council launches UK's first

Destructive Dubois delivers another quickfire stoppage to send warning to world

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the WBO International and Vacant Silver Heavyweight Championship at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Man stabbed in Hornsey Road

A man was stabbed in Hornsey Road, Islington on Saturday morning. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists