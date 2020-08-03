Search

Man stabbed in Junction Road

PUBLISHED: 10:21 03 August 2020

Junction Road

Junction Road

google

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Junction Road.

Emergency services were called to the road in Upper Holloway just before 7pm on Saturday, following a report of a stabbing.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening .

One man who has been arrested in connection with the incident, remains in police custody.

Enquiries continue.

