Man stabbed in Junction Road
PUBLISHED: 10:21 03 August 2020
A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Junction Road.
Emergency services were called to the road in Upper Holloway just before 7pm on Saturday, following a report of a stabbing.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening .
One man who has been arrested in connection with the incident, remains in police custody.
Enquiries continue.
