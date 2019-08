Man suffers facial injuries in fight near Stroud Green Road Tesco

The man was attacked in Stroud Green Road, near Tesco Metro. Picture: Google Earth Archant

A man was injured in a fight near the Stroud Green Road Tesco on Thursday afternoon.

Police and medics were called to the scene at 3.20pm after the altercation, which left the victim in his 30s with facial injuries.

Six police cars and an ambulance attended. No arrests have been made.