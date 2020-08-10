Search

Man suffers head injury in early morning fight near Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 15:01 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 10 August 2020

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A man suffered a head injury in a fight near Finsbury Park and had to be taken to hospital.

Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service stuff were called to Seven Sisters Road at 4.05am on Saturday (August 8), to reports of an altercation.

One man was taken to hospital with a head injury.

The police said their enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.

READ MORE: Action plan being created to tackle anti-social behaviour around Finsbury Park

