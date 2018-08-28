Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man? Archant

Detectives have released an e-fit of a man they want to talk to over a sexual assault on a woman in Holloway.

The victim was targeted by a man in Hungerford Road at 1am on Saturday, November 10. He pulled a knife and attacked the woman, who then pushed him away and ran home before calling police.

Det Ch Insp Pete Wallis said: “We are issuing this e-fit in a bid to identify this man. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Hungerford Road in the early hours of 10 November, or who recognises this man to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police in the Central North Command Unit on 101 and quote CAD 507/10Nov.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.