Man wanted over sexual assaults on buses in Hackney, Islington and Camden

PUBLISHED: 15:21 24 January 2019

Do you know this man?

Archant

This man is wanted by police over a string of sexual offences against four women on buses in Hackney, Islington and Camden.

The first three incidents were all assaults and the fourth was an act of outraging public decency.

At 1.30pm on September 11 a woman was assaulted on the 253 near Camden Road station. The second assault took place at 7.45pm on November 21 on the 149 near St Leonard’s Hospital in Hoxton.

Three days later on November 24, a woman was assaulted on the 91 near King’s Cross Station just before midnight.

The other offence took place on the 38 near Hackney Central Overground station at 7.45pm on November 13.

The victims were aged between 19 and 31.

Detectives are now appealing for help in identifying the man pictured who is black, aged 25 to 35 and 6ft.

Det Con Clare Beauchamp, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “These incidents have left the victims feeling very frightened and violated. I am appealing to the public to help identify and locate this man as quickly as possible.

“Although none of the victims have suffered physical injury, the effects of becoming a victim of sexual assault can be lasting and traumatic.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote CAD 5629 of January 20, 2019, or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

