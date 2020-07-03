Search

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

PUBLISHED: 17:40 03 July 2020

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

CPS

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a university student while he was wearing a dress and a silver wig.

Mark Brown, 30, followed the victim after she got off a bus near Newington Green in the early hours of September 20, before pouncing on her and putting his hand under her skirt.

The victim fell to the ground screaming and kicked out at Brown, who fled.

Police scoured CCTV following the attack, and tracked down Brown to his home.

They found a black leather jacket with latex gloves in the pockets, a T-shirt, a long silver wig and a bra in his garden.

Following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court which concluded today, Brown was convicted of assault by penetration.

Michael Oatley, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Mark Brown targeted a lone, young victim.

“The prosecution case included strong witness testimony and CCTV footage, which showed Brown leaving his home dressed in the female clothing.

“At first Brown told police officers that the person in the footage was not him and that he had thrown out the wig which he previously used for fancy dress.

“He later changed his story and went on to say that it was him, but that he had only intended to rob the victim. He will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“The CPS takes crimes against women extremely seriously and will prosecute offenders where there is the evidence to do so.”

Brown will be sentenced on August 14.

