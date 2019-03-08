Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man who created drug and gun lab in his Caledonian Road flat jailed for six years

PUBLISHED: 16:33 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 29 May 2019

Glenn Brigham.

Glenn Brigham.

Archant

A man who created a drug and firearms factory in his Caledonian Road flat has been jailed for six years.

The kitchen being used as an improvised drug lab.The kitchen being used as an improvised drug lab.

Glenn Brigham, 35, admitted six charges of being in possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of production of class B drugs and another of possession of class B drugs.

Officers raided his Ewen House home in October and discovered his kitchen was being used as a lab in which he was producing a cannabis derivative called "shatter". Cops found more than 600g of it and a further 5kg of cannabis.

They also found six firearms, a number of imitation firearms and a number of part converted firearms.

One of the guns was found at the back of his wheelchair at the end of his bed. The others were loose in his bedroom. All sex were in working order and capable of firing tear gas cartridges.

Officers also discovered six prohibited firearms, a number of imitation firearms, and a number of part converted firearms.Officers also discovered six prohibited firearms, a number of imitation firearms, and a number of part converted firearms.

You may also want to watch:

Two handgun frames, empty magazines, a slide bolt and ammunition hideen behind a toilet were also seized, along with a pillar drill and saw used to convert guns and a bullet mould.

Det Sgt Natalie O'Farrell from the Met's Central North Basic Command Unit (BCU) said: "What we found when we entered Brigham's address was nothing short of a makeshift drugs and firearms factory.

"As a result of this investigation we have recovered a large number of potentially dangerous weapons, and a large quantity of drugs which could have been bound for the streets of London.

The drugs lab in Caledonian Road.The drugs lab in Caledonian Road.

"We're fully aware of a link between drugs and violence, and the more we can disrupt the availability of these substances, the more we can prevent potentially violent incidents. "

One count of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply was left to lie on file.

Det Sgt O'Farrell added that communities play a vital role in tackling crime, and urged anyone with information that could prevent a crime to call police on 101 or charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Armed police make two arrests after firearm and other weapons allegedly brandished near Upper Street

Laycock Street. Picture: Google Street View

Wanted: Police hunt man who didn’t turn up at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court

Cem Beyter is wanted by police. Picture: Met Police

Islington primary school kids in Extinction Rebellion climate change march from town hall to Highbury Fields

Children from Islington Primary Schools including Canonbury, Thornhill, Laycock, Gillespie, Duncombe and Whitehall Park came together to protest about action on Climate Change starting on the steps of Islington town hall. Mayor of Islington Cllr Rakhia Ismail and Emily Thornberry MP with children from Thornhill. Picture:

Seven Sisters Road slashing: Man assaulted near Blackstock Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

JUMP: Uber rolls out 350 electric bicycles in Islington pilot

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

Most Read

Armed police make two arrests after firearm and other weapons allegedly brandished near Upper Street

Laycock Street. Picture: Google Street View

Wanted: Police hunt man who didn’t turn up at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court

Cem Beyter is wanted by police. Picture: Met Police

Islington primary school kids in Extinction Rebellion climate change march from town hall to Highbury Fields

Children from Islington Primary Schools including Canonbury, Thornhill, Laycock, Gillespie, Duncombe and Whitehall Park came together to protest about action on Climate Change starting on the steps of Islington town hall. Mayor of Islington Cllr Rakhia Ismail and Emily Thornberry MP with children from Thornhill. Picture:

Seven Sisters Road slashing: Man assaulted near Blackstock Road

Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Ken Mears

JUMP: Uber rolls out 350 electric bicycles in Islington pilot

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Hollman shows class to help North Middlesex get better of Hampstead

Luke Hollman of North Middlesex celebrates taking a wicket against Hampstead (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

EUROPA LEAGUE: A look at Arsenal’s kits in European finals

Dan Mountney visited the Classic Football Shirt store in Shoreditch to look at some of the kits Arsenal have worn in European finals. Picture: Preston Hartley

EUROPA LEAGUE: Remembering Arsenal’s road to Baku

Arsenal players celebrate on the pitch at the end of the UEFA Europa League, Semi Final, Second Leg at the Camp de Mestalla, Valencia. Picture: PA

Prolific moped robber from Islington jailed for almost four years over violent phone-snatching spree

Jumaane Cadogan.

Tayer + Elementary: Drinks industry titans launch new bar concept on Old Street

Tayer is a sophisticated 30-capacity space behind a concrete partition in Elementary. Picture: Bernard Zeija.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists