Man who created drug and gun lab in his Caledonian Road flat jailed for six years

A man who created a drug and firearms factory in his Caledonian Road flat has been jailed for six years.

Glenn Brigham, 35, admitted six charges of being in possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of production of class B drugs and another of possession of class B drugs.

Officers raided his Ewen House home in October and discovered his kitchen was being used as a lab in which he was producing a cannabis derivative called "shatter". Cops found more than 600g of it and a further 5kg of cannabis.

They also found six firearms, a number of imitation firearms and a number of part converted firearms.

One of the guns was found at the back of his wheelchair at the end of his bed. The others were loose in his bedroom. All sex were in working order and capable of firing tear gas cartridges.

Two handgun frames, empty magazines, a slide bolt and ammunition hideen behind a toilet were also seized, along with a pillar drill and saw used to convert guns and a bullet mould.

Det Sgt Natalie O'Farrell from the Met's Central North Basic Command Unit (BCU) said: "What we found when we entered Brigham's address was nothing short of a makeshift drugs and firearms factory.

"As a result of this investigation we have recovered a large number of potentially dangerous weapons, and a large quantity of drugs which could have been bound for the streets of London.

"We're fully aware of a link between drugs and violence, and the more we can disrupt the availability of these substances, the more we can prevent potentially violent incidents. "

One count of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply was left to lie on file.

Det Sgt O'Farrell added that communities play a vital role in tackling crime, and urged anyone with information that could prevent a crime to call police on 101 or charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.