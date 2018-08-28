Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

Reece Williams. Archant

King’s Cross man Reece Williams is beginning a 12-year jail sentence for killing father-of-two Marcel Campbell in Upper Street.

Williams, 22, stabbed the 30-year-old 17 times following an argument in a van during the evening rush hour on May 21.

Marcel, of Tottenham, had been helping his friend who was a delivery driver and asked him to take him to meet Williams in Killick Street.

Williams, of Northdown Street, got in the van and the row became violent, with Williams seen repeatedly punching Marcel before they both got out the vehicle outside ice cream parlour Udderlicious – where Marcel told his friend he had been stabbed.

Crowds of people were passing by at the time and many stopped to help Marcel and call 999.

Despite the efforts of medics, he died at the scene of multiple stab wounds.

Meanwhile Williams ran off towards Angel station and briefly entered a beauty salon before turning down Barnsbury Street and into Milner Square. CCTV showed he had blood all over his joggers.

Murder detectives also found his palm prints on the blade of the knife, which was dropped at the scene.

He told police he had not intended to kill Marcel and had met him to buy drugs. He said Marcel had pulled the knife, not him, and that he stabbed him in self-defence.

Williams was sentenced today at the Old Bailey after being found guilty of manslaughter last month.

During the trial one witness said: “What was horrifying for me to see – it was like a horror movie because it was just this stabbing that would not stop and you could see the life was going slowly out of him and then he fell to the floor.

“He slowly became more lifeless in the way his body was and then he fell to the floor.”

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “This was a savage assault that resulted in the death of Marcel Campbell.

“The real motive behind this attack has never been established but by stabbing Marcel multiple times, Williams’ has deprived a loving family of their son.

“No length of imprisonment can change what has happened, but I hope the family can draw comfort from the fact that justice has been done today.”