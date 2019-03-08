'I thought I was going to die': Masked man attacks car with 'baton' while passenger cowers inside

Grainy CCTV footage shows a hooded man approaching the car in Rufford Street shortly before it was 'attacked'. Picture: Supplied Archant

A cowering passenger thought they were "going to die" when a masked man allegedly smashed a "baton" repeatedly against their car windows near Bingfield Park in June.

Grainy CCTV footage shows a hooded man approaching the car in Rufford Street shortly before it was 'attacked'. Picture: Supplied

The victim, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals, claims they were sitting in their parked car in Rufford Street when a hooded figure clutching the weapon approached. It was 12.20am on June 11.

"He was just going for it with viscous blows," the passenger told the Gazette. "I thought I was going to die. It was about four blows and on the fifth it [the 'baton'] came right through the window.

"I didn't know the tint [of the windows] would be so strong to be honest. They were really hard blows, so I don't know if it's god's grace but the tint protected me.

"I don't know what he was on, or if he misidentified. It was petrifying. It's only a small car."

A smart car with a broken mirror after it was allegedly smashed with a 'baton'. Picture: Supplied A smart car with a broken mirror after it was allegedly smashed with a 'baton'. Picture: Supplied

Fumbling at the keys while the glass strained then shattered, the driver managed to start the car and "get away".

But the victim says the "devastating attack" has left them "petrified" to leave the house for fear the assailant, who has not yet been caught, could strike again.

"I can't go out," they said. "I'm scared and I've lost my confidence." There is CCTV in Rufford Street but police told the victim it didn't pick up the number plate of the attacker's get away car, described as a black or navy Smart car which also had tinted windows.

They added: "What's the point in having CCTV if it can't pick up a registration plate?" Police shared grainy CCTV stills shared the victim, showing a hooded man in a creme or white coat with blue jeans and white trainers approaching the victim's vehicle, which is black and white and also a Smart car. The Met Police confirmed to the Gazette it had investigated reports of criminal damage in relation to this incident.

The victim claims antisocial behaviour and crime in Rufford Street has worsened in recent years - and they're challenging the authorities to do something about it.

The attack happened outside a block of flats run by Clarion, where the gate to the car park has allegedly been broken for years, despite complaints from neighbours that this poses a security risk. The victim also claims they regularly find knives stashed near the building's communal bins. Clarion has been approached for comment.