Met refers itself to police watchdog over Finsbury Park arrest

The Met has referred itself to the police watchdog after a video of an arrest in Finsbury Park emerged on social media which it said appears to “look very concerning”.

Police were called by a member of the public at about 6.30pm yesterday to reports of a fight in Isledon Road.

A man, who matched the description of one of those involved, was detained by officers and arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, and he remains in custody at a central London police station, while enquiries into the circumstances continue.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said they were aware of a video showing part of the wider incident, where two officers have detained the man on the ground. They said they “appreciate this looks very concerning”.

The footage and body worn footage from the officers who attended have been viewed and both officers involved have also provided statements.

The officers’ initial interaction with the man and the events that led to him being detained have also been analysed, and the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has now made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A spokesperson said: “Our officers carry out their duty on a daily basis across London in often difficult circumstances. Where force is used, officers must be able to justify this as lawful, proportionate and necessary.

“Our officers understand that their actions will be scrutinised as they go about their work and that the public have the right to hold them to account where appropriate.”