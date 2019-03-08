Moped driver in hospital after being hit by car involved in Canonbury police chase

Police at the scene in Canonbury Road. Picture: Adrian Zorzut Archant

A 19-year-old is in hospital after he was knocked off his moped by a car being chased by police in Canonbury.

The teen is said to be in stable condition after the crash in Canonbury Road at 1.30pm.

Police were pursuing the driver of the car because they had sped off after being pulled over.

Scotland Yard said that while chasing the vehicle, officers noticed the victim lying in the road with his red moped on its side and stopped to assist.

Paramedics were called and the victim was taken to hospital with a leg injury. He is believed to be a learner driver.

A bartender at The Myddleton Arms, Michael McGrath, 22, was collecting glasses at the time. He said the victim showed no signs of external bleeding but struggled to respond to police questions.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call police on 101.