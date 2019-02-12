Search

Mother and son sentenced for smuggling drugs and phones into Pentonville prison

PUBLISHED: 10:17 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 15 February 2019

Gary and Amanda Grannells.

Gary and Amanda Grannells.

A mother and her son have been sentenced for smuggling drugs into Pentonville prison.

Gary Grannells had been taking in spice, mobile phones and accessories between August 2014 and February 2017 while serving time for burglary. His cell was searched and 234g of spice was found.

Police later discovered his mother Amanda Grannells was helping him and letting her bank accounts be used in the process. When searching her home in Notting Hill they found phones, SIM cards and accessories ready to be smuggled into the prison.

At Blackfriars Crown Court on Tuesday Gary, 40, was jailed for three years and four months for possession of class B drugs with intent to supply. He also received one year and four months for the unauthorised conveyance of class B items into a prison. The sentences will run concurrently.

Amanda, 55, received a suspended sentence of one year and four months for being concerned in an agreement which facilitates the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property. She must also carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.

The prison has had problems with drug smuggling for years and in 2016 the Gazette reported on drones being used to fly in drugs through holes in the netting. The Ministry of Justice said last year drug use had decreased at the prison since new netting was put up.

Det Insp Mark Galloway said: “The sentencing in this case acknowledges the direct harm caused by these offences, which directly undermines the extensive work delivered within prisons to support and rehabilitate offenders.

“The Met is committed to our close partnership with the Prison Service and together, we will continue to combat the organised criminals supplying drugs and phones into our prisons’.

