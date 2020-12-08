Search

Advanced search

Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault

PUBLISHED: 11:47 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 08 December 2020

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to, regarding a sex assault in an Old Street nightclub. Picture: Met Police

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to, regarding a sex assault in an Old Street nightclub. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they want to speak to, following a sexual assault in an Old Street nightclub.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to, regarding a sex assault in an Old Street nightclub. Picture: Met PolicePolice have released an image of a man they want to speak to, regarding a sex assault in an Old Street nightclub. Picture: Met Police

A woman was on the dance floor of the club when she was sexually assaulted by a man during the early hours of Sunday January 5.

You may also want to watch:

She reported the incident to police later that day, and continues to be supported by specialist officers according to Scotland Yard.

After exhausting all other reasonable lines of enquiry, detectives have released the CCTV image of a man they believe can assist with their enquiries, who they would like to identify and speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD4117/05JAN20.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to, regarding a sex assault in an Old Street nightclub. Picture: Met Police

Daughter celebrates ‘the Shoreditch Sinatra’ and man with the golden voice

Michele Monro has written a book about her dad legendary Hackney singer Matt Monro © Matt Monro Estate

Kentish Town artist raffles painting for Heath conservation charity

Tess Shennan is raffling her painting of Hampstead Heath to raise funds for Heath Hands conservation charity

What Are Words Worth? asks underpaid Islington writer Pete May

Pete May author of What Are Words Worth?

Arsenal duo Katie McCabe and Lia Wälti nominated for individual awards

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.