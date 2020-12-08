Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to, regarding a sex assault in an Old Street nightclub. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they want to speak to, following a sexual assault in an Old Street nightclub.

A woman was on the dance floor of the club when she was sexually assaulted by a man during the early hours of Sunday January 5.

She reported the incident to police later that day, and continues to be supported by specialist officers according to Scotland Yard.

After exhausting all other reasonable lines of enquiry, detectives have released the CCTV image of a man they believe can assist with their enquiries, who they would like to identify and speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD4117/05JAN20.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.