Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown on violence
PUBLISHED: 14:13 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 03 November 2020
Police officers seized a loaded gun, an 11-inch machete and drugs as they arrested 46 suspects in Hackney, Islington and across central London in a four-day crime crackdown.
Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology was used across central east (Tower Hamlets and Hackney), central north (Camden and Islington) and central south (Southwark and Lambeth) areas of the capital, in Operation Aldrin with the aim to prevent offenders from using the road network to commit crimes.
Some 73 vehicles were searched between Wednesday and Sunday, resulting in 46 arrests for offences like possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and money laundering.
There were 16 drug seizures, five weapons were taken off the streets and 17 people were referred to the Divert intervention programme which tries to reduce re-offending.
Ch Insp Jack May-Robinson of the violent crime taskforce said: “This is the first year we have run operation Aldrin and it’s with huge success. The aim is to reduce the number of weapons on our streets and disrupt offenders from carrying out their criminal activity, and ultimately it keeps communities safe.”
