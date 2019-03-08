Pair wanted by police after man bottled on Tube at Finsbury Park

Do you know these people? Picture: British Transport Police. Archant

This pair are wanted by transport police over a vicious assault on a Tube train near Finsbury Park that saw a man bottled.

The attack happened on a train between King's Cross and Finsbury Park at 9.10pm on May 10.

After an argument between a 25-year-old man and a man and a woman, the 25-year-old was hit over the head with a glass bottle. He was later taken to hospital with a cut to his head.

Officers from the British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man and woman they want to speak to over the attack.

Anyone with information can call 0800 405040 or text 61016 with reference 628 of May 10.