Search

Advanced search

Pensioner found dead in Tufnell Park with head injury as murder investigation is launched

PUBLISHED: 16:05 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 05 May 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant.

Archant

A murder investigation is underway after a pensioner was found dead in Tufnell Park yesterday.

A murder investigation is underway after a pensioner was found dead in Tufnell Park yesterday.

Anthony Rooks, 79, was found with a head injury at 7.20pm at a property in Dalmeny Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with paramedics and police in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

A man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Met officers believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.

A post mortem examination will be held at Whittington Hospital on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Do you know the man who died? Did you see what happened? Contact Michael at the newsdesk on michael.boniface@archant.co.uk or 07805 403 545

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Coronavirus: 102 people have died with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital during pandemic

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Weapon-wielding mob brawl outside Hornsey Rise petrol station and onlooker sustains head injuries

Hornsey Rise. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Artist paints portrait of bus driver colleague who died from Covid-19 – and calls for transport workers to get PPE

Emil Nikolla's portrait of Win Tin Soe. Picture: Emil Nikolla

Most Read

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Coronavirus: 102 people have died with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital during pandemic

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Weapon-wielding mob brawl outside Hornsey Rise petrol station and onlooker sustains head injuries

Hornsey Rise. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Artist paints portrait of bus driver colleague who died from Covid-19 – and calls for transport workers to get PPE

Emil Nikolla's portrait of Win Tin Soe. Picture: Emil Nikolla

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Rugby postponement into 2021 would be ‘catastrophic’

England and Wales line up for the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium

Former Arsenal star Ray Parlour and John Barnes to host pub quiz

Arsenal's Ray Parlour celebrates scoring against Valencia, during their UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg football match at Highbury, in London. Picture: Tom Hevezi/PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal’s McCabe donates to help Boot the Virus campaign

Manchester City's Georgia Stanway (right) and Arsenal's Katie McCabe battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

Coronavirus: Premier League match halves ‘may be less than 45 minutes’

Chief executive of the PFA Gordon Taylor

Coronavirus: Sports bosses discuss impact of pandemic at DCMS committee

Chair of the EFL Rick Parry. Picture: PA
Drive 24