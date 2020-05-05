Pensioner found dead in Tufnell Park with head injury as murder investigation is launched

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Archant. Archant

A murder investigation is underway after a pensioner was found dead in Tufnell Park yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A murder investigation is underway after a pensioner was found dead in Tufnell Park yesterday.

Anthony Rooks, 79, was found with a head injury at 7.20pm at a property in Dalmeny Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with paramedics and police in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

A man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Met officers believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.

A post mortem examination will be held at Whittington Hospital on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Do you know the man who died? Did you see what happened? Contact Michael at the newsdesk on michael.boniface@archant.co.uk or 07805 403 545