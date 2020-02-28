Peter O'Loughlin killing: Wayne Packer jailed for six years after 'senseless' Camden Road attack

A drunken thug who fatally wounded a "visibly frail" pedestrian in a "senseless attack" in Camden Road has been jailed.

Wayne Packer, 31, of Arlington Road, was sentenced to life inmprisonment to serve a minimum six years, five months at Wood Green Crown Court yesterday (Feb 27).

Packer was heavily intoxicated when he attacked 50-year-old Peter O'Loughlin on June 4.

Mr O'Louglin's condition deteriorated in hospital and scans revealed he had suffered a bleed on the brain as a result of the assault. He died from his injuries on Wednesday June 26.

The court heard that Mr O'Loughlin had travelled by bus to Holloway Road the night he was set upon.

Packer was drunk and staggering along Camden Road when he dropped his phone.

He realised it was gone as he approached Mr O'Loughlin and accused him of stealing it, launching into a verbal assault.

Mr O'Loughlin - who had a history of ill health ill and was visibly frail - was then viciously assaulted by Packer, who punched him to the ground. Packer continued to kick and punch him as he struggled to stand.

Passers-by tried to intervene, but Packer threatened them, intimating he had a knife before fleeing the scene.

Police and paramedics arrived and sent Mr O'Loughlin, who didn't appear visibly injured, to hospital where he died.

Packer was arrested on July 1 but denied being involved in a fight.

Despite the weight of evidence against him, including CCTV footage, he would not answer questions.

However, on the first day of his trial for murder, Packer intimated he would admit manslaughter - which was accepted by the court.

Det Sgt Kerry Burgess from Specialist Crime said: "Wayne Packer was heavily intoxicated that night, to the point that he did not realise he had dropped his phone.

"In a drunken rage, he appears to have taken his anger out on the first person he saw - unfortunately this was Peter O'Loughlin, a frail man in poor health.

"Peter could not offer any resistance to Packer's cowardly assault - he was an innocent man who died as a result of a truly senseless attack."