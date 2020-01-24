Finsbury Park double stabbing: Police appeal after rush hour incident in Seven Sisters Road

Crime scene after double stabbing in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: David O'Hagan Archant

After the double stabbing in Finsbury Park on Wednesday which has left two in hospital, detectives are appealing for information and witnesses.

Two man were found with stab wounds outside the Costa in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied Two man were found with stab wounds outside the Costa in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

The incident, which took place in Seven Sisters Road near to Costa Coffee, saw cops called at 4.55pm after two 18-year-old men were found with stab injuries.

Both remain in hospital, one in a "critical but stable" condition while the second man's life is not thought to be in danger.

Investigating officer Det Insp Eliot Porritt said: "Police are investigating an incident where two men were stabbed outside Costa Coffee next to Finsbury Park Station on Seven Sisters Road.

"This is a busy location with numerous transport connections and the incident happened during what would have been a busy rush hour.

"I am appealing to anybody who may have seen or heard anything that may be connected with this event to speak to us.

"Information from the public is vital and is likely to be of great assistance to the investigation."

The Met have made no arrests as yet, and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist police should call 101, quoting CAD5376/22JAN. Or to stay anonymous contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org