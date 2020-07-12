Search

Advanced search

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in De Beauvoir

PUBLISHED: 10:19 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 12 July 2020

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Google maps

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after two men were shot in Islington.

Emergency services were called to shots fired in Rotherfield Street, De Beauvoir, at 3.30am on Sunday July 5.

Two men, aged 20 and 26, who had suffered gunshot wounds from the incident self-presented at hospital and were later discharged.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives do not believe this incident is connected to the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir who was fatally shot nearby, for which two men have been charged.

They are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, anyone with information about the shooting, or from anyone who has images or footage from home CCTV or doorbell camera systems which may be relevant, to contact them.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting ref CAD 2029/05Jul.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brexit activist visits Dominic Cummings’ Islington home on Barnard Castle protest journey

Peter Cook outside Dominic Cummings' home with the

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brexit activist visits Dominic Cummings’ Islington home on Barnard Castle protest journey

Peter Cook outside Dominic Cummings' home with the

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in De Beauvoir

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Late England collapse boosts West Indies

West Indies players review a delivery to England captain Ben Stokes (right) which results in a not out decision during day four of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Mourinho ‘cannot wish Arteta well’ ahead of derby

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho with press officer Simon Felstein during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Secrets to a perfect golf swing

Tiger Woods tees off at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting current affairs knowledge

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal