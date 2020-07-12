Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in De Beauvoir

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after two men were shot in Islington.

Emergency services were called to shots fired in Rotherfield Street, De Beauvoir, at 3.30am on Sunday July 5.

Two men, aged 20 and 26, who had suffered gunshot wounds from the incident self-presented at hospital and were later discharged.

Detectives do not believe this incident is connected to the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir who was fatally shot nearby, for which two men have been charged.

They are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, anyone with information about the shooting, or from anyone who has images or footage from home CCTV or doorbell camera systems which may be relevant, to contact them.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting ref CAD 2029/05Jul.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.