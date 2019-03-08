Police calm fears over mystery ‘Astrosnacks’ bars said to be making Islington kids have ‘severe hallucinations’

Astrosnacks are reportedly being sold to children in Islington and Highgate. Archant

Police have played down fears about a “fake snack bar” being sold to kids in Islington that causes them to be “violently sick and have severe hallucinations”.

Parents have received letters from schools across the capital saying London Trading Standards had warned about them a product named Astrosnacks being sold to children.

“They cause people to be violently sick and have severe hallucinations,” the letter states. “The Met police have been warning schools and parents to be alert.

“They are being sold around Islington, Highgate and Archway but may move into other parts of London.”

The fears are believed to have been sparked by one parent, but after failing to track down the person or find anyone in the areas selling the bars, police have moved to reassure people.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police have been made aware of an incident involving a possibly fake snack bar called ‘Astrosnacks’.

“No crime report has been made and the allegation has not been substantiated. Police have not been able to speak directly to the parties who were apparently affected.

As a matter of routine, and to safeguard young people, police have passed this information to schools local to the incident.”

Camden Council has contacted schools about the unverified reports, and Public Health England has been made aware, although no formal alert has been triggered due to the concerns being unsubstantiated.

Anyone with information about Astrosnacks being sold should contact police via 101 reference CAD 5133/05MAR