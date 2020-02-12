Search

Advanced search

Police chase of moped rider through Islington leads to seizure of stun gun and class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 11:41 12 February 2020

The stun gun.

The stun gun.

Archant

A police chase through the streets of Islington on Tuesday night ended with officers seizing a stun gun and 21 rocks of crack and heroin.

A moped rider sped off after encountering officers from Operation Venice, the Met's taskforce tackling moped crime, at about 8.20pm.

You may also want to watch:

Police motorbikes, assisted by marked cars, caught the rider in Alexander Road, Archway and searched him.

A man was arrested at the scene after being found with a stun gun. After being strip searched at the station and found with the class A drugs, he was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Sgt Tony McGovern, from the Met's Op Venice Command, said: "The link between Class A drugs and the violence that has plagued London are intrinsically linked and Operation Venice officers will continue to work around the clock to pursue those who believe they can use mopeds and scooters to smuggle drugs across the capital."

Most Read

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Teenager jailed for helping raiders with ‘Rambo knife’

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

‘Unacceptable’: Charity condemns anti-abortion group who ‘distressed’ women outside Finsbury Park clinic

Anti-abortion protestors outside a clinic in Finsbury Park. Picture: Bpas

Angel Comedy pub The Bill Murray adds famous faces to mural

The new mural at The Bill Murray comedy pub in Islington.

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teen jailed for raping underage girl in Islington

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Teenager jailed for helping raiders with ‘Rambo knife’

Buster Goldsmith, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. Picture: Met Police

‘Unacceptable’: Charity condemns anti-abortion group who ‘distressed’ women outside Finsbury Park clinic

Anti-abortion protestors outside a clinic in Finsbury Park. Picture: Bpas

Angel Comedy pub The Bill Murray adds famous faces to mural

The new mural at The Bill Murray comedy pub in Islington.

‘I will never forgive them’: Police apologise to family of Henry Hicks five years after Islington teenager’s crash death

The shrine where Henry Hicks died in a police chase in Islington. Picture: Arnaud Stephenson

Latest from the Islington Gazette

London Youth Games: Cricket girls combine to earn Lord’s trip

Haringey's girls' cricket team face the camera after booking a trip to Lord's for the London Youth Games cricket finals

Youngster Gill bags a deal at Polish Premier side Korona Kielce after good impression

Johnny Gill has signed for Korona Kielce in the Polish Premier League (Pic: Korona Kielce)

Darts: Archway League Singles Cup throws up superb action

James Martin and Oisin Coyle face the camera

Police chase of moped rider through Islington leads to seizure of stun gun and class A drugs

The stun gun.

Album review: Squirrel Flower – I Was Born Swimming

Squirrel Flower
Drive 24