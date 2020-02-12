Police chase of moped rider through Islington leads to seizure of stun gun and class A drugs

A police chase through the streets of Islington on Tuesday night ended with officers seizing a stun gun and 21 rocks of crack and heroin.

A moped rider sped off after encountering officers from Operation Venice, the Met's taskforce tackling moped crime, at about 8.20pm.

Police motorbikes, assisted by marked cars, caught the rider in Alexander Road, Archway and searched him.

A man was arrested at the scene after being found with a stun gun. After being strip searched at the station and found with the class A drugs, he was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Sgt Tony McGovern, from the Met's Op Venice Command, said: "The link between Class A drugs and the violence that has plagued London are intrinsically linked and Operation Venice officers will continue to work around the clock to pursue those who believe they can use mopeds and scooters to smuggle drugs across the capital."