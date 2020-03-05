Search

Police officer arrested in north London on suspicion of membership of a right-wing terrorist group

PUBLISHED: 17:18 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 05 March 2020

The police officer was arrested in north London on Thursday. Picture: Met Police

The police officer was arrested in north London on Thursday. Picture: Met Police

A serving Met officer has been arrested in north London on suspicion of being a member of a right-wing terrorist organisation.

The 21-year-old Pc, who works in frontline policing, was taken into custody on Thursday while officers carried out a search at the address he was arrested at.

Officers from the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed and the officer's status is now under review. The matter has also been referred to police watchdog the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

Scotland Yard say there is nothing to suggest there is any threat to wider public safety.

