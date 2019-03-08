Search

Knifeman ‘savagely’ attacked four police officers in Liverpool Road after making hoax 999 call, court hears

PUBLISHED: 14:01 08 April 2019

The officers were attacked while attending a call in Liverpool Road. Picture: Google

The officers were attacked while attending a call in Liverpool Road. Picture: Google

A false 999 caller lured police to Liverpool Road before using a large kitchen knife to “savagely” attack four officers, the Old Bailey heard today.

Alex Traykov, 20, of Redhill, Surrey, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and three alternative counts of wounding with intent in relation to the incident on October 6 last year.

The court heard how Traykov, then 19, called cops to a Liverpool Road address that wasn’t his own, alleging there had been a fight between two men. He gave a fake name.

But when four police officers arrived at the darkened flat, there was no sign of a fight, and Traykov answered the door in a black hooded top with his right hand behind his back.

“Whilst the officers expected trouble,” said Duncan Atkinson QC, for the Crown, “nothing could have prepared them for what in fact awaited them, or the fact that rather than seeking to break up violence against others they were about to be subjected to violence themselves.”

Jurors heard how Traykov first attacked Pc Istarlin Said-Ali, 31, bringing the knife down on her head and cutting her hand as she blocked the second blow.

He then rounded on the other officers, running at Rafal Kedziore, 34, and inflicting a 4cm wound to his face, it is said. Mr Kedziore was also knifed in the back of his neck.

The defendant then wounded a third officer, Ben Thompson, 40, slashing his arms and proceeding to rain blows on him.

Mr Atkinson said: “The defendant was acting throughout in a determined way, making a series deliberate large movements of the knife towards the officers.

“He continued after them as they sought to retreat.

“He continued to stab at them after they had fallen to the ground.”

Traykov had to be tasered twice before he could be detained by Pc Launa Watkins, 39.

That the attack happened is not a matter of dispute in this trial, claims the Crown.

But jurors must decide whether Traykov intended to seriously injure or kill the officers.

The trial continues.

