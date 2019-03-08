Islington police recover £3,000 of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and machete in dawn raids

Islington Police found a machete hidden in the bushes of Gillespie Park during a weapon sweep on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

Police recovered £3,000 worth of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and a machete during dawn raids in Finsbury Park yesterday.

Islington Police raided two properties in Quill Street on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Islington Police raided two properties in Quill Street on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Some 40 officers stormed two suspected drug dens in Quill Street and arrested a man on suspicion with intent to supply after they found large quantities of bagged up class As and some cannabis stashed in a house.

They also found cannabis "growing equipment" at the address, which wasn't in use.

A person was also found shooting up in the communal doorway of the second flat, which was empty save for scattered drug paraphernalia.

In a message to neighbours, Insp Thomas Ashley, who leads the borough's safer neighbourhood teams, said: "We hear you loud and clear those that are suffering and this is the start of us cleaning up the area.

Islington police officers recovered heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis when they raided a flat on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Islington police officers recovered heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis when they raided a flat on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

"If you are dealing drugs, carrying weapons or causing anti-social behaviour we are not going to stand for it and we will be cracking down. Essentially, expect us to come through your door.

"Equally we are working with our partners and exploring other areas of enforcement around tenancies and, equally, if a resident is vulnerable we will be working to make sure they get the support they need."

After raiding another Finsbury Park flat earlier this month, Insp Ashley's team secured a three-month closure order for the property to reduce antisocial behaviour.

Islington Police raided two properties in Quill Street on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Islington Police raided two properties in Quill Street on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Cops had to call in specialist dogs team for the raid as they knew one flat had a rottweiler living in it, but the canine was subdued due to already having a broken leg. Sometimes, as a last resort, if a specialist team can't be called in due to a lack of resources officers have to use fire extinguishers to subdue potentially dangerous dogs.

Once the flat was secured, Insp Ashley sent out a team of officers to reassure neighbours and conduct a weapons sweep, where they search parks and bushes in search of hidden weapons.

"Last year they found shotgun shells in Gillespie Park," he said. "They had clearly been there for years. It goes to show there was a big problem here in the past so we are completing regular sweeps."

A few minutes later an officer return from Gillespie Park clutching an arm-length sheathed machete they'd found stashed in the bushes.

Insp Thomas Ashley leads all Islington's safer neighbourhood teams. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Insp Thomas Ashley leads all Islington's safer neighbourhood teams. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

"That would do some damage," Insp Ashley added. "I think that really shows the importance of us being out here sweeping the area."