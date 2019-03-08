Search

Police recover thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs after Finsbury Park arrest

PUBLISHED: 12:44 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 01 November 2019

Drugs seized by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West Police

Drugs seized by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West Police

Police found thousands of pounds worth of drugs and suspected stolen goods after arresting a man in Finsbury Park on Wednesday.

Suspected stolen good/ proceeds of crime confiscated by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West PoliceSuspected stolen good/ proceeds of crime confiscated by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West Police

Highbury West police officers arrested a 31-year-old man at about 12pm outside Noll House, on the Andover Estate, following a stop and search.

The man was arrested for handling stolen good, fraud, and possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

Officers searched two properties believed to be controlled by him, where they recovered about £3,000 worth of class As and £2,000 of class Bs.

Cops also found "over 30k worth" of designer clothes at the addresses - one on the Andover Estate, the other somewhere in N15 - which they believe to be stolen or the proceeds of crime.

Drugs seized by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West PoliceDrugs seized by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West Police

Insp Thomas Ashley, who leads Islington's safer neighbourhoods teams, told the Gazette: "This is a fantastic example of an intelligence led stop and search in the Finsbury Park area.

"Not only was the individual involved arrested, but further investigation resulted in the recovery of a large amount of both Class A and B drugs, high value designer goods and counterfeit cigarettes.

"We can all play a part in keeping London's streets safer and this really illustrates how sharing a small amount of information can help with that."

Suspected proceeds of crime confiscated by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West PoliceSuspected proceeds of crime confiscated by Highbury West Police. Picture: Highbury West Police

Highbury West officers relocated from Holloway Police station to the "Blackstock Road base" in August so they could have more of a presence in the community.

Insp Ashley has previously made clear police are cracking down on drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in the Finsbury Park and Highbury West areas, promising: "We hear you loud and clear those that are suffering and this is the start of us cleaning up the area."

These sentiments were echoed by the borough's top cop Ch Supt Raj Kohli in July, when he vowed to "return Finsbury Park to law abiding citizens".

You can report crime anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



