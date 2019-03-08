Police release CCTV image after man spat in face of Archway Tube worker closing station

Transport police want to speak to this man after someone spat in the face of an officer at Archway Tube station.

The attacker committed the vile act while the worker was closing the station at 1am on Wednesday August 14. He spat in his face and then spat at him twice more.

British Transport Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over the incident. They say he may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 28 of 14/08/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.