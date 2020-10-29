Police release image of man in connection with Finsbury Park road rage stabbing

Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address.

Could you help an international hunt to find the man police are searching for in connection with the Finsbury Park road rage stabbing?

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Met Police officers wish to speak to a Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address, after delivery driver Takieddine ‘Taki’ Boudhane was stabbed to death in Lennox Road at about 6.50pm on January 3.

Taki, a 30-year-old Algerian living in Enfield, was attacked after a traffic altercation with a van and pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

Det Ch Insp Neil John, leading the investigation, said they are “very keen” to speak to Nathan - who is white, 6ft 3ins, slim and has dark hair and a dark beard, although this could now be shaved.

He has links to north London, particularly Islington, Camden and Kentish Town, and a tattoo on his right forearm reading “count your blessings”.

Det Ch Insp John said: “We know that he fled the country the day after Taki’s murder, initially travelling to Austria and then onto Switzerland.

“We are confident he has now moved elsewhere in Europe or potentially further afield.

“There is a European arrest warrant out for Nathan and our enquiries continue in several countries, with assistance from the NCA (National Crime Agency).”

In a “direct plea” on behalf of Taki’s grieving family, Det Ch Insp John asked anyone who has information about Nathan’s whereabouts to get in contact - including Nathan himself.

The Met is also offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to a prosecution.

Det Con Insp John added: “Taki was an innocent man who had come to this country for a better life. That life was suddenly cut short, leaving behind a distraught family both here in the UK and back in Algeria.

“The least his family deserves is justice.”

Taki’s mum Saida Boudhane said: “Whoever did this horrible crime didn’t kill just my son Taki, but they killed our entire family.

“My son is still alive until we bring to justice the person who murdered my beloved son. All I want now is justice for Taki.”

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 358 0100 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS20Q52-PO1

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.