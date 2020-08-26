Police renew appeal in Finsbury Park ‘road rage’ stabbing

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park have launched a fresh appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane – known as Taki – was riding his motorbike when he was involved in a traffic altercation with a van in Lennox Road at about 6.50pm on January 3.

Taki, a 30-year-old Algerian living in Enfield, was stabbed in the suspected road rage incident.

You may also want to watch:

He died at the scene from a chest wound.

Det Ch Insp Neil John said: “We have made significant progress since Taki was killed at the beginning of the year including speaking to many witnesses who were at the scene that night.

He said they are tracing the person they believe is responsible for Taki’s death, but it is “never too late” to come forward with information, “however trivial”.

Anyone with information should call 0208 358 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Takieddine Boudhane killing: Islington’s top cop says Covid-19 crisis won’t stop international manhunt