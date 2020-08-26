Search

Police renew appeal in Finsbury Park ‘road rage’ stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:20 26 August 2020

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park have launched a fresh appeal.

Delivery driver Takieddine Boudhane – known as Taki – was riding his motorbike when he was involved in a traffic altercation with a van in Lennox Road at about 6.50pm on January 3.

Taki, a 30-year-old Algerian living in Enfield, was stabbed in the suspected road rage incident.

He died at the scene from a chest wound.

Det Ch Insp Neil John said: “We have made significant progress since Taki was killed at the beginning of the year including speaking to many witnesses who were at the scene that night.

He said they are tracing the person they believe is responsible for Taki’s death, but it is “never too late” to come forward with information, “however trivial”.

Anyone with information should call 0208 358 0100 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

