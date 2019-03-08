Police tracing Arsenal fans who had punch up on Tube after Europa League final loss to Chelsea

Arsenal fans fighting on the Tube after the Europa League final defeat. Picture: BTP Archant

Two groups of Arsenal fans had a punch up on the Tube after their team's 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Chelsea in the Europa League final.

The brawl took place on the southbound Victoria Line service between Highbury and Islington and Euston on the night of May 29 after the London rivals faced off in Baku, Azerbaijan.

British Transport Police (BTP) now want to speak to the men pictured about the incident.

Five men were involved in the fight, which involved kicking and punching, before one group left the train at Euston.

Anyone who recognises them can call British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 213 of May 30.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.