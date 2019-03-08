Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police are issuing a warning to parents in Islington after a primary school pupil was followed into a Canonbury park and chased by a stranger.

The child, who attends New North Academy, was followed by two men in a black van at 3.10pm on February 27, at the end of the school day.

The child walked from Popham Road into Barnston Walk when he noticed one of the men had got out of the van and followed him into Dibden Street Triangle.

He started to run and the man chased after him, at which point the child shouted at him.

According to Sgt Matt Britnell from Islington police, this made the man get back into the van in Dibden Street, on the north side of the triangle, and the pair drove off towards Essex Road.

The van was covered with bird droppings and had cigarette marks on the passenger side.

The man who chased the child was wearing one black fingerless glove with a white skull motif.

He is thought to be Eastern European, aged between 30 to 40 years old and 5ft 9ins tall.

He was clean shaven with short black hair, and was wearing a dark jacket, dark ripped jeans and black trainers.

The pupil was unharmed and police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 2705221/19.