Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

PUBLISHED: 15:49 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 11 March 2019

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are issuing a warning to parents in Islington after a primary school pupil was followed into a Canonbury park and chased by a stranger.

The child, who attends New North Academy, was followed by two men in a black van at 3.10pm on February 27, at the end of the school day.

The child walked from Popham Road into Barnston Walk when he noticed one of the men had got out of the van and followed him into Dibden Street Triangle.

He started to run and the man chased after him, at which point the child shouted at him.

According to Sgt Matt Britnell from Islington police, this made the man get back into the van in Dibden Street, on the north side of the triangle, and the pair drove off towards Essex Road.

The van was covered with bird droppings and had cigarette marks on the passenger side.

The man who chased the child was wearing one black fingerless glove with a white skull motif.

He is thought to be Eastern European, aged between 30 to 40 years old and 5ft 9ins tall.

He was clean shaven with short black hair, and was wearing a dark jacket, dark ripped jeans and black trainers.

The pupil was unharmed and police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 2705221/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with assault after Man Utd defender Chris Smalling shoved during Arsenal game at Emirates

Manchester United's Chris Smalling applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the Emirates. Picture: Press Association

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (centre) battles for the ball with Manchester United's Nemanja Matic (left) and Diogo Dalot during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA

Holloway Prison: 1,000 homes to be built by Peabody after £42m loan from Sadiq Khan

From left, deputy mayor for housing and residential development James Murray, Peabody chair Sir Bob Kerslake, Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with assault after Man Utd defender Chris Smalling shoved during Arsenal game at Emirates

Manchester United's Chris Smalling applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the Emirates. Picture: Press Association

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (centre) battles for the ball with Manchester United's Nemanja Matic (left) and Diogo Dalot during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA

Holloway Prison: 1,000 homes to be built by Peabody after £42m loan from Sadiq Khan

From left, deputy mayor for housing and residential development James Murray, Peabody chair Sir Bob Kerslake, Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Stelling set for another epic walking challenge

Jeff Stelling on a previous walk (pic Jeremy Banks)

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Man charged with assault after Man Utd defender Chris Smalling shoved during Arsenal game at Emirates

Manchester United's Chris Smalling applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the Emirates. Picture: Press Association

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hails players and fans after impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United: ‘I am proud’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Manchester United's Chris Smalling battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists