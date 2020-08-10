Isledon Road arrest: Police watchdog launches investigation into officers’ ‘use of force and stop and search’

The police watchdog has launched an investigation into whether the use of force and stop and search were appropriate when two Met police officers made an arrest in Finsbury Park last month.

Police had been called to Isledon Road by a member of the public to reports of a fight in the afternoon of July 16.

The Met referred itself to the IOPC the following day after viewing footage of the arrest which emerged on social media and body worn footage from the officers who attended.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now appealing for any witnesses who saw two police officers stopping and restraining a Black man that day to come forward.

According to the IOPC, one officer has now been advised that they are subject to a criminal investigation for common assault, alongside a professional standards investigation for gross misconduct on use of force, authority, respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

A second officer has been advised they are subject to a professional standards misconduct investigation on challenging and reporting improper conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and honesty and integrity.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “We are independently examining whether the use of force and the stop and search on this occasion were appropriate and proportionate in line with approved police policies.

“We will also investigate whether the officers treated the man differently because of his race.

“This incident took place in public and was witnessed by several members of the public.

“A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media platforms.

“We would ask anybody who was in the area that day and saw police activity to get in touch with us.”

The IOPC is an independent organisation which replaced the Independent Police Complaints Commission in 2018 to carry out investigations into the most serious and sensitive incidents and allegations involving the police.

At the end of an investigation a report is produced which is passed onto the Crown Prosecution Service, if it is thought a police officer or member of police staff may have committed a criminal offence.

Witnesses have been asked to call the IOPC’s incident line on 03003035724 or to email isledonroad@policeconduct.gov.uk.