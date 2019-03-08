Prolific moped robber from Islington jailed for almost four years over violent phone-snatching spree

A prolific moped robber from Islington who went on a week-long phone-snatching spree has been jailed for more than three years.

Jumaane Cadogan, 19, of Prebend Street, mercilessly attacked two of his victims as he stole £11,000 worth of devices in Hackney, Islington, Newham and Tower Hamlets.

It began on March 12 when he stole a £1,300 Honda moped and helmet that was parked in Shoreditch High Street. Five days later at 1.15pm he rode up to a woman in Wallis Road, Hackney Wick and punched her in the face before grabbing her iPhone X worth £1,000.

Later that day in Worship Street, off City Road, he tried to snatch a woman's £750 iPhone XR but she fought him off.

Then at 1.20pm on March 19 in Pitfield Street, Hoxton, he rode up to a man, punched him in the chest and grabbed his phone. Then

The following day he abandoned the stolen moped and helmet in Tower Hamlets. He was caught after Islington Council's CCTV operators reported a man riding a moped without a helmet and he was stopped and identified following fingerprinting. Cops also discovered he had been banned from driving until Boxing Day this year.

Cadogan had clothes he wore while committing his robberies and £1,780 in cash on him. He was unemployed.

He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court today to three years and 10 months in jail for 12 counts of theft, an attempted theft, and theft of a motor vehicle, for which he received 22 months, and for two counts of robbery, for which he got two years, to run consecutively/

He also received four months for driving without due care and attention, driving with no insurance and driving whilst disqualified - to run concurrently. He had pleaded guilty at the same court two weeks ago.

The stolen phones have yet to be recovered but have been registered.

Ch Insp Jim Corbett of the Met's moped crime taskforce Operation Venice, said: "Cadogan was malicious and violent whilst offending and through the actions of the arresting officers and the tenacity of the investigators, his criminal offending has been stopped, further reinforcing our commitment to reducing moped and motorcycle crime across London."