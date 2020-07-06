Search

Advanced search

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

PUBLISHED: 09:30 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 06 July 2020

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

met police

The victim of the fatal shooting in Roman Way has been named by police as 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at 3.20pm on Saturday afternoon following reports of shots fired.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service found Mr Allaway-Muir had been shot close to a playground in the Westbourne Estate, Holloway.

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem is due to take place later this week.

DCI Neil John, of specialist crime, said: “This was a shocking incident that happened in broad daylight and we believe many people in and around Roman Way would have heard a number of gunshots.

You may also want to watch:

“I would urge anyone that has any information, or video footage, of the area at the time of the incident to contact police.

“The family of a young man have been left devastated by his death and my team of detectives is working relentlessly to identify and arrest those involved.”

A Section 60 Order covering the whole of Islington and Camden was put in place from 2pm on Sunday until 4am today. The order allows police to stop and search anyone without having to have reason for suspicion, as is usually the case.

There have been no arrests.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “The public have a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime. We need to hear from anyone who has information about this crime, or about someone they suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in organised crime.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video or images that could assist police, is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4432/4 July.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

Campaigners rally to save mature tree felling in Islington housing development scheme

Mature trees are due to be felled as part of the Dixon Clark Court development. Picture: Julian Scott

Most Read

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Newington Green sex attack: Man wore silver wig and dress as he carried out assault

Mark Brown was dressed in female clothing and wearing a short dress and silver wig when he carried out the sex attack. Picture: CPS

Campaigners rally to save mature tree felling in Islington housing development scheme

Mature trees are due to be felled as part of the Dixon Clark Court development. Picture: Julian Scott

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 6

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Gut reveals Walti influence in Arsenal move

Lia Walti during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London

Arteta wants Arsenal players ‘100 per cent commited’

Arsenal players inspect the pitch before the Premier League match at Molineux