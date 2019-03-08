RSPCA appeal after man seen throwing almost hatched eggs off York Way Airbnb balcony

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a man was seen throwing eggs out of a nest from an Airbnb balcony in York Way.

The charity was called by an upset witness on March 3, and is now asking anyone who knows the property to come forward. The pigeon eggs were about to hatch.

Acting chief inspector Clare Dew said: “The caller saw a male on a balcony throwing eggs out of a nest – the pictures we have show the devastating result of what he did.

“This is a very upsetting situation as clearly these birds were about to hatch, the mother returned back to her nest to tend to her eggs that afternoon which was just heartbreaking to see.

“Sadly some people feel pigeons are a problem and we do regularly hear of people sweeping them off balconies.

“However, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people that destroying the nest of any wild bird, unless under licence, is a serious offence.

“Birds, their nests and their eggs are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act – the potential penalty for this is an unlimited fine and/or up to six months in prison.”

Anyone with information can call 0300 123 8018.