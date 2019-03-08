Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

RSPCA appeal after man seen throwing almost hatched eggs off York Way Airbnb balcony

PUBLISHED: 09:13 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 09 April 2019

The eggs were thrown off this balcony in York Way, King's Cross. Picture: RSPCA

The eggs were thrown off this balcony in York Way, King's Cross. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a man was seen throwing eggs out of a nest from an Airbnb balcony in York Way.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a man was seen throwing eggs out of a nest from a balcony in York Way. Picture: RSPCAThe RSPCA is appealing for information after a man was seen throwing eggs out of a nest from a balcony in York Way. Picture: RSPCA

The charity was called by an upset witness on March 3, and is now asking anyone who knows the property to come forward. The pigeon eggs were about to hatch.

Acting chief inspector Clare Dew said: “The caller saw a male on a balcony throwing eggs out of a nest – the pictures we have show the devastating result of what he did.

“This is a very upsetting situation as clearly these birds were about to hatch, the mother returned back to her nest to tend to her eggs that afternoon which was just heartbreaking to see.

“Sadly some people feel pigeons are a problem and we do regularly hear of people sweeping them off balconies.

“However, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people that destroying the nest of any wild bird, unless under licence, is a serious offence.

“Birds, their nests and their eggs are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act – the potential penalty for this is an unlimited fine and/or up to six months in prison.”

Anyone with information can call 0300 123 8018.

Most Read

Holloway Road stabbing: Joseph Martelli charged with attempted murder after woman attacked

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Road stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after woman suffers ‘knife injuries’

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Man dragged along road after crash in Holloway

The scene in Tollington Way. Picture: Nasreen Halim

Knifeman ‘savagely’ attacked four police officers in Liverpool Road after making hoax 999 call, court hears

The officers were attacked while attending a call in Liverpool Road. Picture: Google

Molly Frank: Carer died hours after ‘violent’ dementia patient, 95, lashed out at her in Holloway, inquest hears

A police van parked outside Papworth Gardens. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Holloway Road stabbing: Joseph Martelli charged with attempted murder after woman attacked

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Road stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after woman suffers ‘knife injuries’

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Man dragged along road after crash in Holloway

The scene in Tollington Way. Picture: Nasreen Halim

Knifeman ‘savagely’ attacked four police officers in Liverpool Road after making hoax 999 call, court hears

The officers were attacked while attending a call in Liverpool Road. Picture: Google

Molly Frank: Carer died hours after ‘violent’ dementia patient, 95, lashed out at her in Holloway, inquest hears

A police van parked outside Papworth Gardens. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington’s Brown claims another success

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

RSPCA appeal after man seen throwing almost hatched eggs off York Way Airbnb balcony

The eggs were thrown off this balcony in York Way, King's Cross. Picture: RSPCA

Molly Frank: Carer died hours after ‘violent’ dementia patient, 95, lashed out at her in Holloway, inquest hears

A police van parked outside Papworth Gardens. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man dragged along road after crash in Holloway

The scene in Tollington Way. Picture: Nasreen Halim

Holloway Road stabbing: Joseph Martelli charged with attempted murder after woman attacked

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists