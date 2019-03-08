Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

‘Ruthless gang’ stole catalytic converter from my Prius, says Highbury man

PUBLISHED: 16:47 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 03 April 2019

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius

Archant

A “ruthless gang” keeps pinching catalytic converters from a Highbury man’s Toyota Prius, he says.

Graham Burns, 54, says he confronted two thieves jacking the converter from under his car in Offord Road last week, before they sped off into the night. It was the second time in as many months this has happened.

Barnsbury police told the Gazette it had only recorded two such crimes in Offord Road in the past six months, presumably both in relation to Graham’s car.

“There is obviously a ruthless gang doing this,” Graham told this paper. “They were scary.

“The car sped down the road, stopped, ripped the [converter] out quite violently, and then drove off with the hatchback up so you couldn’t see the number plate.

“They sell them for the metals but I don’t know how much they make off them, £100?

“But they’ve put us through a great inconvenience. We can’t use the car and it costs £1,000 to replace it.”

Most Read

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Arsenal’s Piebury Corner set for rebrand with all pies named Lucas Torreria after being bought out by Fray Bentos

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle

Finsbury Park man set wife on fire following ‘argument over his bigamous marriage’, murder trial hears

A woman died in a flat fire at her home in Noll House, Corker Way. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Thugs smash ‘heavy object’ over man’s head in daylight brawl off Seven Sisters Road

Crime scene in Axminster Road following brawl where man was hit with 'heavy object'. Picture: Islington Gazette

‘No deal’: St Aloysius College could see more protests this week after talks with teachers ‘broke down’

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Arsenal’s Piebury Corner set for rebrand with all pies named Lucas Torreria after being bought out by Fray Bentos

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle

Finsbury Park man set wife on fire following ‘argument over his bigamous marriage’, murder trial hears

A woman died in a flat fire at her home in Noll House, Corker Way. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Thugs smash ‘heavy object’ over man’s head in daylight brawl off Seven Sisters Road

Crime scene in Axminster Road following brawl where man was hit with 'heavy object'. Picture: Islington Gazette

‘No deal’: St Aloysius College could see more protests this week after talks with teachers ‘broke down’

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Latest from the Islington Gazette

‘Ruthless gang’ stole catalytic converter from my Prius, says Highbury man

Toyota Prius

Inspiring Islington: photography exhibition to launch at Museum

Inspiring Islington features Patrick Lawson, who was voted London's happiest bus driver. Picture: Kimi Gill.

Stephen Hornby: Islington’s Pride archive has enough material for five feature films

No History... took place at the Young Actors Theatre in March. Picture: Em Fitzgerald / Islington's Pride Archive.

Fed up bus users plead with TfL to bring 277 back to Highbury Corner

The 277 bus is being pemanently parked by TfL.

‘Crack, needles and condoms’ in playground at Finsbury Park church

St Thomas's Church. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists