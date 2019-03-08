Seven arrested as 140 police officers raid addresses in crackdown on drug dealing in Islington

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0) Archant

Seven people were arrested as 140 police officers today carried out dawn raids as part of a crackdown on drug dealing and violence in Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Warrants were executed at 10 addresses, with six men and one woman aged between 19 and 60 being taken into custody on suspicion of drug dealing offences.

Items including a "Rambo"-style knife and a haul of class A and B drugs were also seized.

You may also want to watch:

The huge amount of officers involved were from a range of units including the Central North Gangs Unit, the specialist Territorial Support Group and other Islington officers.

The were carried out at two properties in Caledonian Road, St Paul's Avenue in Willesden Green, Liverpool Road, Kincross House, Copenhagen Street, Watkinson Road, Penton Rise, Carnoustie Drive and Rodenhurst Road in Clapham.

The raids are the culmination of a six-month-long investigation targeting drug dealing in the borough.

Det Ch Insp Ralph Coates, of the Central North Gangs Unit, said: "Today's arrests demonstrate our commitment to the people of Islington that we are determined to reduce violence and disrupt the associated supply of Class A drugs.

"This proactive operation is part of my team's ongoing work to disrupt drug-dealing on the borough and will help make the local community safer and reduce the amount of violence on the streets."