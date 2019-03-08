Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Seven arrested as 140 police officers raid addresses in crackdown on drug dealing in Islington

PUBLISHED: 15:34 26 June 2019

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Archant

Seven people were arrested as 140 police officers today carried out dawn raids as part of a crackdown on drug dealing and violence in Islington.

Warrants were executed at 10 addresses, with six men and one woman aged between 19 and 60 being taken into custody on suspicion of drug dealing offences.

Items including a "Rambo"-style knife and a haul of class A and B drugs were also seized.

You may also want to watch:

The huge amount of officers involved were from a range of units including the Central North Gangs Unit, the specialist Territorial Support Group and other Islington officers.

The were carried out at two properties in Caledonian Road, St Paul's Avenue in Willesden Green, Liverpool Road, Kincross House, Copenhagen Street, Watkinson Road, Penton Rise, Carnoustie Drive and Rodenhurst Road in Clapham.

The raids are the culmination of a six-month-long investigation targeting drug dealing in the borough.

Det Ch Insp Ralph Coates, of the Central North Gangs Unit, said: "Today's arrests demonstrate our commitment to the people of Islington that we are determined to reduce violence and disrupt the associated supply of Class A drugs.

"This proactive operation is part of my team's ongoing work to disrupt drug-dealing on the borough and will help make the local community safer and reduce the amount of violence on the streets."

Most Read

Arsenal announce date of highly anticipated kit launch

General view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Three-year nightmare is over! Full service resumes on Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Holloway Road pre-match drinking venue for Arsenal fans in battle for licence

Arsenal fans in the stands at the Emirates during the north London derby. Picture: PA

Teen ‘critical but stable’ after Goswell Road stabbing

Four people have been charged including one from Ilford. Picture Met Police

Holloway mum leads national campaign demanding closure of institutions for people with autism and learning disabilities

Leo Andrade and supporters protest outside the Department of Health and Social Care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Arsenal announce date of highly anticipated kit launch

General view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Three-year nightmare is over! Full service resumes on Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Holloway Road pre-match drinking venue for Arsenal fans in battle for licence

Arsenal fans in the stands at the Emirates during the north London derby. Picture: PA

Teen ‘critical but stable’ after Goswell Road stabbing

Four people have been charged including one from Ilford. Picture Met Police

Holloway mum leads national campaign demanding closure of institutions for people with autism and learning disabilities

Leo Andrade and supporters protest outside the Department of Health and Social Care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Women’s World Cup: Arsenal star Mead ready for Norway as Williamson eyes first start

England's Lucy Staniforth (left), Beth Mead and Jill Scott celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Seven arrested as 140 police officers raid addresses in crackdown on drug dealing in Islington

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Album review: Bruce Springsteen - Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen. Picture: Danny Clinch.

Lance Scott Walker: Islington Council still has 28 ‘looked after children’ living in unregulated accommodation

Lance Scott Walker.

Editor’s comment: Housing vital to health

Hathersage Court in Newington Green. Picture: CHRIS WOOD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists