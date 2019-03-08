Search

St John Street stabbing: Woman bailed after arrest on suspicion of GBH

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 June 2019

The victim was stabbed in the shoulder. Picture Met Police

The victim was stabbed in the shoulder. Picture Met Police

Archant

A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent after a man was stabbed in his St John Street home yesterday.

The victim, in his 50s, called police just before 11pm to say he had been stabbed in the shoulder at about 2pm by a woman he knew.

He said after she left he chose not to report the incident but did so when she returned. He was not seriously injured in the attack.

The woman has since been bailed.

