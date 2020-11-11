St Peter’s Rolex robbery: Police appeal to trace Toyota Prius driver after victim suffered bleed on his brain

The victim lies prone on the floor in Burgh Street while he is robbed. During the robbery a Toyota Prius slows to a stop next to the scene before moving off again. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police are appealing to the driver of a Toyota Prius to come forward, after a man was left with life-threatening injuries by robbers who stole his Rolex watch and wallet.

The 28-year-old victim was found collapsed in Burgh Street, in St Peter’s, just before 11pm on July 11.

He was rushed to hospital where he was found to have suffered a broken jaw and a bleed on the brain.

Footage from a CCTV camera obtained by detectives shows the suspects chasing the victim, and leaned over to rob him as he lay prone on the floor, before fleeing the scene.

During the robbery a car - which police believe could be a Toyota Prius - slows to a stop next to the scene while the suspects were still present, before moving off again.

While the quality of the footage is not of sufficient clarity to identify the suspects, police are keen to speak with the driver of the dark-coloured vehicle.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered a Rolex watch for sale.

The stolen watch was a model 11621 Rolex, serial number 21MN2300.

Det Const Alejandra Gomez, who is investigating, said: “I am very keen to speak to anyone who can provide information concerning the identity of the suspects in this case.

“Similarly, I ask the driver of the Toyota Prius that slowed to a stop next to the scene to get in touch and tell us what you saw.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, email, or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 798/12Jul.

To remain completely anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.