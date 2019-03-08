Stroud Green stabbing: Man critical after being attacked in early hours

Police tape in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Colette Collins-Walsh Archant

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Stroud Green in the early hours of this morning.

Japan Crescent near Crouch Hill Overground station was also taped off this morning. Picture: Imogen Braddick Japan Crescent near Crouch Hill Overground station was also taped off this morning. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police were called by medics to Japan Crescent, off Crouch Hill, at 1.45am.

The victim has been taken to hospital where he is in life-threatening condition.

Large sections of the road were taped off from the Crouch Hill junction. Picture: Colette Collins-Walsh Large sections of the road were taped off from the Crouch Hill junction. Picture: Colette Collins-Walsh

No arrests have been made and large sections of Stroud Green Road, as well as Japan Crescent, have been taped off this morning by police.

